INSV Kaundinya reaches Muscat, reviving India–Oman’s 5,000-yr-old maritime legacy

Guwahati, Jan 16: India is attempting to reestablish its centuries-old maritime ties, and as part of this effort, the Indian vessel INSV Kaundinya arrived in Muscat after successfully completing its maiden voyage from Porbandar, marking a significant moment in the shared maritime heritage of India and Oman.

The ship, along with the crew, was received by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, at Port Sultan Qaboos on January 14.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Sonowal said that India has always had a strong maritime base and established links with various countries. India’s shipbuilding ecosystem was also very strong. But due to different circumstances, India lost the maritime ties with different countries, and efforts are being made to revive the ties.

He said that the voyage of the traditionally built stitched sail vessel to Oman highlights the deep-rooted maritime, cultural and civilization ties between the two nations that span more than 5,000 years. It also underscores the role of oceans as connective corridors that have enabled sustained interaction between India and Oman over centuries. The expedition holds added significance as both countries commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations.

Named after the legendary Indian mariner Kaundinya, the vessel showcases India’s indigenous maritime knowledge, craftsmanship and sustainable shipbuilding practices. The project was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and executed by the Indian Navy with the support of naval architects, archaeologists, traditional shipbuilding designers and master shipwrights. Inspired by a fifth-century CE vessel depicted in the Ajanta Cave paintings, INSV Kaundinya was constructed using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques, including stitched-plank construction without modern nails or metal fastenings.

During his visit, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Eng. Said bin Hamood bin Said Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman, where both leaders discussed expanding maritime cooperation between the two nations.

Sonowal highlighted significant opportunities for Omani companies to participate in India’s rapidly expanding port and maritime sector. He said India’s flagship port-led infrastructure projects offer attractive avenues for investment under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework. These include the Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra, with an estimated investment of USD 9 billion and a planned capacity of 23 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), and the Tuticorin Outer Harbour Project in Tamil Nadu, valued at USD 1.3 billion with a capacity of 4 million TEUs.

Sonowal also outlined India’s USD 8.4 billion maritime development package aimed at strengthening the shipbuilding ecosystem. The initiative focuses on the creation of shipbuilding clusters, shipbuilding-led industrialisation, dedicated research and development support, and the establishment of a Maritime Development Fund. He also proposed the establishment of a Green Shipping Corridor between India and Oman as a key area of future collaboration.

The Minister further welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between India and Oman on maritime heritage and museums, noting that it would deepen cooperation and further enrich the two countries’ shared maritime history.

India and Oman continue to strengthen maritime ties through enhanced connectivity, sustainable shipping initiatives and growing collaboration across ports, shipbuilding and seafaring sectors.