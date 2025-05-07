Inside Operation Sindoor’s arsenal: SCALP missiles, HAMMER bombs & Loitering Munitions

Guwahati, May 7: In a show of precision firepower, Operation Sindoor marked a turning point in India’s counterterrorism strategy — not just in intent, but in technology.

Launched in response to the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 civilians dead, the Indian military undertook a swift and calculated counter-offensive targeting terror camps entrenched in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The mission, while decisive, was meticulously designed to be "focused, measured, and non-escalatory”. At the heart of the operation was a triad of cutting-edge strike technologies - the SCALP cruise missile, the HAMMER precision-guided bomb, and loitering munitions.

SCALP: The deep-penetration cruise missile

Deployed from Rafale jets, SCALP (also known as Storm Shadow) is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile built for surgical strikes on fortified targets.

Developed by European defence firm MBDA, SCALP weighs over 1,300 kg and has been used in high-stakes missions in Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine.

In Operation Sindoor, SCALP missiles were used to demolish fixed terror facilities deep inside Pakistani territory — including camps reportedly operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

HAMMER: The agile strike specialist

For mid-range or mobile targets, the Indian Air Force turned to HAMMER — short for Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range. Developed by France’s Safran Electronics & Defense, this bomb offers precision and adaptability.

HAMMERs were used to target dynamic sites linked to terror activity — sites that required flexible engagement and mid-flight corrections.

Their modular design allowed the IAF to adjust guidance and warhead types based on real-time needs.

Loitering Munitions: The waiting game

To complement these high-impact weapons, India deployed loitering munitions — often dubbed “kamikaze drones.” These drones lingered in airspace over possible targets, offering both surveillance and strike capabilities.

When a threat was confirmed, they dove directly into the target, ensuring minimal collateral damage and maximum precision.

With Operation Sindoor, India showcased a new kind of retaliation — one where firepower is fused with finesse. The message was clear - modern warfare isn’t just about force, but how precisely, quietly, and smartly it’s applied.