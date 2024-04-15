Injured YSRCP chief Reddy resumes poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh

Guwahati, April 15: Following a day’s break after the stone attack, YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy resumed his electioneering bus tour on Monday from Kesarapalle in NTR district.

According to reports, the chief minister sustained injuries on his left temple after a few unidentified miscreants pelted stones at him on Saturday night near Vivekananda School Centre in Vijayawada’s Singh Nagar when he was canvassing for polls.

Reddy is campaigning for the polls at Gannavaram and will traverse through Atkur, Veeravalli Cross, Hanuman Junction, and other villages on Monday.

It may be mentioned that Reddy embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13, with the counting of votes on June 4.