‘Inhuman pushbacks’: CPI(M) alleges targeting of Bengali-Speaking Muslims

New Delhi, May 31: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday alleged that Bengali-speaking Muslims are being targeted without any verification.

The party demanded that the government should deal with those who have entered the country illegally according to laid-out procedures.

The Politbureau of the CPI(M) issued a statement condemning the “inhuman ‘push-back’ and deportation of suspected Bangladesh citizens.”

“The government should deal with those who have entered the country illegally according to the well-laid out procedures,” the statement further read.

The CPI(M) alleged that in the “aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, BJP-led state governments and the central government are targeting particularly Bengali-speaking Muslims and without any verification, pushed them to Bangladesh.”













The notice issued by the CPI(M) Politbureau (Photo: @cpimspeak/ X)

According to reports, some bona fide Indian citizens too are arrested and pushed into Bangladesh, it alleged.

“Even those citizens who were declared foreign nationals by the foreigners tribunals, but whose appeals are still pending before the high court in Assam and the Supreme Court, have been forcibly pushed back. This should not be allowed,” it said.

The CPI-M added that the BJP-led Assam government is “aggressively pursuing its communal policies and has now even decided to arm the ‘indigenous people.’”

“This is a dangerous decision with far reaching ramifications. It is the duty of the government to maintain law and order and also prevent infiltration. Pushing them back and arming communally selected sections of the people are not the solutions," it said.

The CPI(M) demanded that the government should not to use religion to identify illegal migrants.

“Those who have entered the country through illegal means should be allowed access to a fair trial. Poor and undocumented migrants, who enter the country without any mala fide intentions should be treated with dignity and dealt according to the laid out procedures,” the party said.

- PTI