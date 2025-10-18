Infiltration halted in Assam; WB still rolling out 'red carpet' for outsiders: Shah

Guwahati, Oct 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, asserted that illegal infiltration from across the Bangladesh border has been completely halted in Assam, while it continues unabated in neighbouring West Bengal.

He alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government is effectively extending a “red carpet welcome” to illegal immigrants.

Speaking at a media conclave in Patna, Shah contrasted the border management policies of the two states, crediting Assam’s BJP government for curbing infiltration and accusing West Bengal’s All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) of political complicity.

“Infiltration has stopped in Assam but continues in Bengal, where officials are instructed to give a ‘lal jaajim’ (red carpet) welcome to infiltrators. That is why the problem persists there,” Shah said.

On questions about Opposition claims that infiltration reflects poorly on the Centre, which has been in power for 11 years, Shah pointed to the geographical and logistical challenges along India’s eastern border.

“The border with Bangladesh has dense forests and mighty rivers that flood during monsoons. Fencing is difficult, and maintaining round-the-clock vigil is nearly impossible. Boats used by security forces often get washed away. Yet, infiltration can be controlled if local authorities act responsibly,” he explained.

In a parallel development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on a microblogging site, hinting at a recent push-back drive.

“As Diwali knocks on the door, we have cleaned our house and removed seven unwanted elements, who have been PUSHED BACK to their origins,” Sarma wrote, without directly naming the nationality or group involved.

With inputs from PTI