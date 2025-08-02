Indo-Bangladesh relations independent of India’s ties with other countries: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 2: Stating that India’s relationship with Bangladesh is independent of its relationship with other countries, the Centre has said that it closely monitors developments having a bearing on India’s national interest and continues to take all necessary measures.

“The government closely monitors developments having a bearing on India’s national interest and continues to take all necessary measures to safeguard and strengthen it,” Minister of State for External Affairs (MEA) Kirti Vardhan Singh said in the Parliament.

Singh was responding to an unstarred question raised by TMC MP Sushmita Dev in the Rajya Sabha.

Asked whether the government has taken cognisance of a recent remark by the chief advisor of Bangladesh regarding the Northeastern States as “landlocked” during his visit to China, Singh said that the Government of India is aware of recent public references made by the chief advisor pertaining to connectivity and access of India’s Northeastern region.

“The Northeastern region is well connected to the rest of the country through multiple modes of transport. The Government of India continues to take all necessary measures to further enhance the existing connectivity for the overall development of the Northeast, including maritime connectivity. The government engages regularly with the interim government of Bangladesh on matters of mutual interest and sensitivities,” Singh said.