IndiGo resumes Mideast flights cautiously after temporary suspension amid regional tensions

New Delhi, June 24: IndiGo Airlines announced on Tuesday that it is cautiously resuming flight operations to the Middle East, following a temporary suspension earlier due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

The airline shared the update via a post on X, assuring passengers that it is taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety.

“Travel Advisory: As airports across the Middle East gradually reopen, we are prudently and progressively resuming operations on these routes. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel. Please stay updated via our mobile app or website. Thank you for your continued understanding and trust,” IndiGo posted.

This statement came just hours after the airline had suspended several key routes as a proactive safety measure:

“In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East, our flight operations to and from Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Madinah, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Sharjah, Riyadh, Ras Al-Khaimah and Tbilisi have been suspended at least until 1000hrs today. We understand the impact this may have on your travel plans, and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Please be assured that this decision has been taken as a proactive safety measure,” IndiGo had earlier posted.

The temporary halt and gradual resumption of services come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following US airstrikes reportedly targeting Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

The development has triggered widespread airspace restrictions and operational disruptions across the region.

Earlier this month, IndiGo and Air India issued advisories warning passengers about delays and reroutes after Iranian airspace was closed in response to the growing regional instability.

Several global airlines have since adjusted or suspended routes to and from countries including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as safety concerns continue to dominate aviation planning in the region.

--IANS



