IndiGo announces Rs 10,000 vouchers for flyers stranded during Dec 3–5 chaos

New Delhi, Dec 11: IndiGo, grappling with major operational disruptions, announced on Thursday that it will provide Rs. 10,000 travel vouchers to passengers whose flights were extensively delayed or cancelled between December 3 and 5.

The airline said the vouchers are an additional gesture beyond the mandatory compensation prescribed under DGCA regulations.

In a statement, IndiGo acknowledged that many passengers were left stranded for hours at various airports due to severe congestion during the three days.

“We will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers, which can be used for any future IndiGo travel over the next 12 months,” the airline said.

The carrier, which had been operating around 2,300 flights daily before disruptions began on December 2, is also under regulatory scrutiny. Authorities have instructed IndiGo to cut its winter schedule by 10% to help stabilise operations.

Under government norms, passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure are entitled to Rs 5,000–Rs 10,00 in compensation based on flight block time — a commitment IndiGo said it will continue to honour in addition to the new vouchers.

PTI