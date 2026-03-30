IndiaSkills National competition sees participation of over 650 youth

New Delhi, March 30: The government has commenced 'IndiaSkills National Competition 2025–26' by bringing together over 650 participants from across the country to compete across 63 skill categories.

The programme which is organised under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), features top performers selected from regional rounds held across the country.

The government has launched the event aimed at promoting skill excellence and building a future-ready workforce in line with national priorities.

Addressing the gathering, Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE, said that platforms like IndiaSkills play a key role in encouraging youth to pursue skill-based careers and excel in their chosen domains.

She added that India is preparing to send a strong contingent to the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, reflecting the country’s growing focus on building a globally-competitive skilled workforce.

Manisha Sensarma, Senior Economic Adviser at MSDE, said the initiative is part of efforts to build a structured and industry-aligned skilling ecosystem, with participation from over 200 industry partners across multiple sectors.

NSDC CEO Arunkumar Pillai highlighted the importance of industry collaboration, noting that the competition aligns training with real-world requirements and global standards.

The current edition has recorded over 3.65 lakh registrations from across 36 states and Union Territories through the Skill India Digital Hub, reflecting growing interest among youth in skill-based careers, the government said.

It further stated that the competition covers a wide range of domains, including traditional skills such as electrical installation and electronics, as well as emerging areas like cyber security, additive manufacturing, autonomous mobile robotics and Industry 4.0.

Participants will be assessed by industry experts on parameters such as precision, efficiency and adherence to global standards.

Of the 63 categories, 43 are being conducted onsite, while the remaining are being evaluated through offsite formats.

Winners of the national competition will go on to represent India at the WorldSkills Competition Shanghai 2026. The event will continue until April 2.

--IANS



