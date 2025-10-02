India’s textile import share in Russia must rise from 2%: MoS Margherita in Moscow

Moscow, Oct 1: The Centre is stepping up efforts to expand India’s textile footprint in Russia, urging Russian buyers to forge deeper ties with Indian sellers.

Carrying this message forward, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Indian Apparels & Textile Fair 2025 in Moscow.

In his keynote address, Margherita underscored the historical partnership between the two nations. “Russia is our time-tested friend,” he said, adding that “India has the capability and quality” to meet demand.

Noting that India’s current share in Russia’s textile imports is less than 2%, he stressed, “This needs to increase.”

The three-day fair, which runs until October 3, has drawn over 30 Indian companies, led by the Handicrafts & Carpet Export Promotion Council (HEPC).

These firms are showcasing a wide range of products, including handloom, handicrafts, home furnishings, carpets, linens, apparel and garments.

H.E. Vinay Kumar, India’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, highlighted the broader trade prospects, citing a potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the Eurasian Customs Union. Such a pact, he said, “would significantly boost access for Indian goods”.

The event is expected to attract around 1,000 domestic and international buyers, offering Indian exporters direct engagement with major importers, wholesalers and retailers across Russia.

The push into the Russian market comes at a crucial time for India’s textile sector. At the end of August, US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian textiles from 25% to 50% as “punishment” for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil during the Ukraine war.

The United States remains India’s largest export market for apparel and the higher duties have hit shipments hard.

In response, India is now diversifying its export destinations, eyeing opportunities in over 40 countries including Germany, Australia and the UK, while strengthening trade ties with Russia.

With inputs from PTI