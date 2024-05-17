India's power consumption soars amidst prolonged heatwaves

Guwahati, May 17: India's power consumption is surging and several quarters have associated it with increased economic activity and prolonged heat waves. Consequently, peak power demand reached a record high.

According to a media report published in January 2024, power consumption in the entire fiscal year 2022–23 was 1,504.26 billion units (BU), higher than the 1,374.02 BU witnessed in the 2021–22 financial year.

The peak demand, however, touched a new high of 224.1 gigawatts (GW) in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July 2023. Peak demand touched 238.82 GW in August. In September this fiscal year, it was at a record high of 243.27 GW. The peak demand was 222.16 GW in October, 204.77 GW in November and 213.62GW in December 2023, said reports.

According to experts, power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June due to widespread rainfall.

Reports further said that power consumption grew in August, September, and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions and also perked up in industrial activities due to the effect of the festive rush. The data shows that power demand has gone up by 50.8% in energy terms from 2013–14 to 2022–23. The peak power demand has gone up from 136 GW in 2013–14 to 243 GW in September 2023.

Union Power Minister R K Singh termed the rise in power demand an indicator of faster economic growth.

According to data from Statista, globally, China is the largest consumer of primary energy in the world, using some 159.39 exajoules in 2022. This is far more than that consumed by the United States (95.91 exajoules), which ranks second. This is followed by India with 36.44 exajoules. The majority of primary energy fuels are still derived from fossil fuels such as oil and coal. [An exajoule is a unit used to measure energy or work].

As per recent reports, India's power consumption reached 70.66 BU from April 1–15 this year, up from 64.24 BU in the same period last year. The peak power demand hit approximately 218 GW in the first half of April, compared to 206 GW a year ago. The highest supply in a day during the entire month of April last year was about 216 GW.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting above-normal temperatures for this summer, experts anticipate further increases in power demand.

According to experts, the rise reflects not only improved economic activity but also changing consumption patterns, with increased use of appliances and gadgets similar to those in developed countries. Additionally, the growing use of electricity in the transport sector, including electric buses, cars, rickshaws, and railways, has significantly boosted per capita energy consumption.