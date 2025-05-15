India's multi-layer air defence among world's best: (Retd) Lt General Pranab Bharali

Guwahati, May 15: India has a robust multi-layer air defence system, which neutralised hundreds of Pakistani drone and missile attacks in the recent “limited war” between India and Pakistan, while the Chinese air defence system used by Pakistan was destroyed by India.

The Assam Tribune contacted former Director General of Army Aviation Lt Gen Pranab Kumar Bharali (Retd) to know about the air defence system, which was virtually the game changer in the recent war, and he said that India’s air defence system is now one of the best in the world.

Giving details of the multi-layer system, Lt Gen Bharali said the Russian S-400 air defence system used by India is one of the best in the world and is comparable to the Israeli system.

He said the S-400 air defence system can detect a flying object 380 kilometres away, and it can even categorise whether the object is a missile or an aircraft. The system can also engage and destroy the enemy missiles and drones. If somehow that system is breached, India has a multi-layer system, including indigenously made systems, to counter the enemy’s aerial attacks.

The Barak air defence system can detect a flying object 70 kilometres ahead. The Akash system can detect flying objects 25 kilometres ahead; Spyder can detect 15 kilometres ahead.

Pechora can detect 10 kilometres ahead, and Igla can detect six kilometres ahead. It is nearly impossible for enemy countries to breach so many layers of the Indian air defence system, Lt Gen Bharali said.

Replying to a question about whether the Indian air defence system can protect the country from nuclear missiles, Lt Gen Bharali said the system can detect and destroy nukes. But no one knows what will be the damage in the area where the debris of such a missile falls.

Lt Gen Bharali revealed that India’s radar system is also very strong, and no aircraft can enter Indian airspace without being detected. He pointed out that any aircraft, including passenger planes, need permission to fly over Indian airspace, and each aircraft is allotted an air clearance number. He said that any aircraft entering Indian airspace without permission will be detected immediately.

On the weapons and equipment used by India, Lt Gen Bharali revealed that the situation has changed totally, as India now uses the most advanced technology in the world. He said that during the 1965 and 1971 wars, both India and Pakistan had almost similar types of weapons and technology, and Pakistan used American equipment.

But the situation has totally changed now. Apart from having the most advanced air defence system, India also has advanced fighter jets like Rafale and Sukhoi. On the other hand, the Chinese air defence system used by Pakistan flopped and was later destroyed by India. Apart from F-16 jets, Pakistan also uses Chinese jets, which are not battle proven, he added.