India's grimmest maritime tragedy also completes 75 years

Image credit: wrecksite.eu

Guwahati, Aug 13: Ever since India gained independence, the country has been a witness to multiple incidents that shook the nation, and one such incident was the grimmest maritime tragedy of the S.S. Ramdas in Mumbai. Built in Scotland, the ship was a 406-tonne owned by Indian Cooperative Steam Navigation Company, which ferried between Mumbai, Goa and Rewas (Alibaug).

The ship was capsized on 17th July, 1947, during the monsoon while fetching the passengers from Mumbai to Rewas (Alibaug), and this year marks the 75th year of the tragedy.

It is believed that the vessel was caught in a massive storm after it set its voyage from Ferry Wharf, Mumbai. No sooner did the ship start to sail, it got struck by a gigantic wave which resulted in the shipwreck killing around 690 passengers, out of the 700 people on board.

The maritime enquiry which begun after two months of the tragedy resulted in the sacking of few company officials and a recommendation was passed to fit wireless equipment on all ships from then.

However, no memorial was ever set up for the victims after the incident and soon was forgotten by people due to the arrival of Independence and horror of partition in 1947.

