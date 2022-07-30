84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

India's first monkeypox patient recovers, to be discharged

By IANS

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday announced that the country's first ever monkeypox patient has fully recovered and will be discharged later in the day.

The 35-year-old Kerala native arrived here from the UAE on July 12 and had tested positive for the virus two days later.

When he developed the symptoms, he was taken to a hospital at Kollam and from there he was shifted to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital and was under close observation.

"The entire treatment protocol was planned by the National Institute of Virology, Pune and at repeated intervals samples was taken and tested. By now all the samples have tested negative two times and the patient has fully recovered and is perfectly fine," said George.

Initially, concerns were raised over the infected man's close contacts with his parents after his arrival, as well as 11 other passengers who had travelled with him.

But health authorities had assured that all the contacts were closely observed, allaying fears.

George also said that two other positive cases in the state who also arrived from the Middle East, were in stable condition and recovering fast.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Distant dwarf galaxy formation spotted, Tezpur Univ researcher in study team

Distant dwarf galaxy formation spotted, Tezpur Univ researcher in...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Remembering Muthulakshmi Reddy, trailblazer in surgery and women's rights, on her 136th birth...
30 July 2022 10:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 30: This is the story of a pioneer path-creator for women. Muthulakshmi Reddy...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Point 5140 at Drass named Gun Hill
30 July 2022 9:25 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 30: To commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Discuss, debate & decide', CJI says no meaning in hiding problems in judiciary
30 July 2022 8:33 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 30: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana said the judiciary needs to flag issues...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM: Like ease of doing business and ease of living, ease of justice is equally important
30 July 2022 8:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ease of justice is as important as...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

12-yr-old makes wine by watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it
30 July 2022 7:36 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 30: A 12-year-old boy has landed in trouble by making grape wine on his own...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rail traffic hit for hours after Brahmaputra Mail hits bull
30 July 2022 6:52 AM GMT

Kaushambi (UP), Jul 29: Rail Traffic remained disrupted for about 10 hours after the overhead...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla; 2 security personnel injured
30 July 2022 6:13 AM GMT

Srinagar, Jul 30: An unidentified militant was killed and two security personnel were wounded in an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Monkeypox strain in India different from Europe: ICMR-NIV study
30 July 2022 5:52 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 30: A team of Indian scientists have found that the monkeypox virus strain...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 20,408 fresh COVID cases, 44 deaths: Govt
30 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 30: India logged a single day rise of 20,408 new coronavirus infections, pushing...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bihar judge claims suspended for quick delivery of justice, SC issues notice to state govt
29 July 2022 11:10 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 29: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a judicial officer's plea challenging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases decline in country
29 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 29: India logged 20,409 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

More Opportunities for youth to enrol in voters' list, says EC
2022-07-28T19:31:02+05:30

New Delhi, July 28: With a view to provide more opportunities for youth to become part of voters'...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi: Suspected monkeypox patient tests negative, discharged from hospital
28 July 2022 9:37 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 28: A suspected monkeypox patient, admitted at the LNJP Hospital here, was discharged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday announced that the country's first ever monkeypox patient has fully recovered and will be discharged later in the day.

The 35-year-old Kerala native arrived here from the UAE on July 12 and had tested positive for the virus two days later.

When he developed the symptoms, he was taken to a hospital at Kollam and from there he was shifted to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital and was under close observation.

"The entire treatment protocol was planned by the National Institute of Virology, Pune and at repeated intervals samples was taken and tested. By now all the samples have tested negative two times and the patient has fully recovered and is perfectly fine," said George.

Initially, concerns were raised over the infected man's close contacts with his parents after his arrival, as well as 11 other passengers who had travelled with him.

But health authorities had assured that all the contacts were closely observed, allaying fears.

George also said that two other positive cases in the state who also arrived from the Middle East, were in stable condition and recovering fast.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Distant dwarf galaxy formation spotted, Tezpur Univ researcher in study team

Distant dwarf galaxy formation spotted, Tezpur Univ researcher in...

Similar Posts
Remembering Muthulakshmi Reddy, trailblazer in surgery and women's rights, on her 136th birth...
30 July 2022 10:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 30: This is the story of a pioneer path-creator for women. Muthulakshmi Reddy...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Point 5140 at Drass named Gun Hill
30 July 2022 9:25 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 30: To commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Discuss, debate & decide', CJI says no meaning in hiding problems in judiciary
30 July 2022 8:33 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 30: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana said the judiciary needs to flag issues...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM: Like ease of doing business and ease of living, ease of justice is equally important
30 July 2022 8:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ease of justice is as important as...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

12-yr-old makes wine by watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it
30 July 2022 7:36 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 30: A 12-year-old boy has landed in trouble by making grape wine on his own...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rail traffic hit for hours after Brahmaputra Mail hits bull
30 July 2022 6:52 AM GMT

Kaushambi (UP), Jul 29: Rail Traffic remained disrupted for about 10 hours after the overhead...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla; 2 security personnel injured
30 July 2022 6:13 AM GMT

Srinagar, Jul 30: An unidentified militant was killed and two security personnel were wounded in an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Monkeypox strain in India different from Europe: ICMR-NIV study
30 July 2022 5:52 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 30: A team of Indian scientists have found that the monkeypox virus strain...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 20,408 fresh COVID cases, 44 deaths: Govt
30 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 30: India logged a single day rise of 20,408 new coronavirus infections, pushing...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bihar judge claims suspended for quick delivery of justice, SC issues notice to state govt
29 July 2022 11:10 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 29: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a judicial officer's plea challenging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases decline in country
29 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 29: India logged 20,409 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

More Opportunities for youth to enrol in voters' list, says EC
2022-07-28T19:31:02+05:30

New Delhi, July 28: With a view to provide more opportunities for youth to become part of voters'...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi: Suspected monkeypox patient tests negative, discharged from hospital
28 July 2022 9:37 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 28: A suspected monkeypox patient, admitted at the LNJP Hospital here, was discharged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X