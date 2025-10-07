India’s domestic defence purchases reach Rs 1.2L crore in 2024-25: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Oct 7: India has procured military hardware and weapons worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore from domestic sources by the end of the 2024-25 fiscal year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Tuesday.

He said the significant increase in indigenous procurement reflects the nation’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and its preparedness to tackle evolving security challenges.

Addressing an event in the national capital, the Defence Minister noted that the capital acquisition from domestic sources has witnessed a sharp rise in recent years.

“In 2021-22, our capital acquisition from domestic sources was around Rs 74,000 crore. By the end of 2024-25, it has increased to approximately Rs 1,20,000 crore. This change is not just about numbers but about mindset,” he added.

Highlighting India’s long-term defence vision, Singh outlined three major goals aligned with the country’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047.

“First, we must achieve a high degree of self-reliance in critical defence capabilities. Second, we must emerge as a major global exporter in the defence sector. And third, we need to lead in cutting-edge and niche technologies,” he stated.

Singh also highlighted that the government is fully cognisant of the shifting nature of modern warfare particularly the rise of non-contact combat involving drones and advanced technologies.

“The Government of India is fully aware of the changing nature of modern warfare. Today’s warfare has become completely technology-oriented. We have seen a demonstration of this in Operation Sindoor as well,” he said.

Rajnath Singh credited the Modi government’s decade-long policy push for encouraging indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of defence equipment.

He said the highest priority is now being given to domestic sourcing in all military procurement to reduce dependency on imports.

Singh reaffirmed that India’s growing domestic defence ecosystem, from drones and anti-drone systems to air defence technologies, will be pivotal in shaping the country’s future combat readiness and strategic autonomy.

