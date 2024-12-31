India’s defence exports hit ₹21,000 crore, aiming for ₹50,000 crore by 2029: Rajnath Singh

MHOW (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 31: India’s defence exports have reached a record ₹21,000 crore, up from ₹2,000 crore a decade ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Monday. Addressing officers at the prestigious Army War College in Mhow Cantonment, Singh set an ambitious target of ₹50,000 crore for defence exports by 2029.

Singh emphasized India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing, with Made-in-India equipment now being exported to other countries. He also underlined the importance of mastering frontier technologies, highlighting challenges such as information warfare, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven strategies, proxy and cyber warfare, electromagnetic warfare, and space conflicts.

“Radical changes in warfare demand that our military remains well-trained and equipped. Training centres in Mhow are playing a pivotal role in preparing our soldiers for future challenges,” Singh said.

He lauded the training centres for continually updating their curriculum to meet evolving defence needs and commended the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to fostering integration among the three armed forces for enhanced joint operations.

“High-level training provided at Mhow Cantonment ensures that officers across all wings are ready to tackle any challenge. In the times to come, our armed forces will face challenges together more efficiently,” Singh added.

During his visit, Singh paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Infantry Memorial and was joined by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials. The Defence Minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening India’s military capabilities and positioning the country as a global leader in defence exports.