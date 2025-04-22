Indian students have stronger math base, prefer US for higher education: Dr Deep Medhi

Guwahati, April 22: High school education in India is quite strong, but higher education in the United States of America is much more interactive, said noted educationist and Program Director of the National Science Foundation of the USA, Dr Deep Medhi. He shared his personal views in a conversation with The Assam Tribune and made it clear to note that he is not speaking on behalf of his employer.

Dr Medhi said that the lack of interest of American students in postgraduate and PhD level education in technical fields has become a matter of concern. However, American students continue to pursue higher studies in sciences and humanities disciplines.

Replying to a question as to why Indian students try to go abroad for higher studies, Dr Medhi said that the competition in India is very strong. Not many students can get into the top institutions like the IITs, and NITs. As it is easier for Indian students to get loans they prefer to pursue higher education abroad. He said that the higher education system in

the USA is quite strong and much more interactive. The interaction between the teachers and students is much stronger, which helps the students to learn more, he added.

On average, the laboratory facilities are much better in the USA compared to most institutes in India and the students can get proper hands-on training. In the case of technical education, it is easier to get jobs and the education system is much more flexible, he said.

Replying to a question, Dr Medhi, who has 33 years of teaching experience in the USA, said that there is not much qualitative difference between the students of India and the USA. But in general, the base of Mathematics of Indian students is stronger than their American counterparts. He said that much more stress is given to Mathematics in India compared to the USA.

However, a matter of major concern is that the interest of American students in postgraduate studies and research in technical fields is reducing. This seems to be a trend in all the advanced countries including Germany and the United Kingdom.

One of the reasons could be that the students can get suitable jobs after completing graduation and they are not interested in studying further. That has affected the universities and many prominent universities have started allowing the teachers to work part time in industries.