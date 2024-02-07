Indian student brutally attacked in US pleads for help

Guwahati, Feb 7: Another Indian student was brutally attacked in the United States and a video of the student pleading for help has been circulating on the internet.

The victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, was seen being chased by three men at night on February 4, 2024, on the streets of Chicago.

On the other hand, in another video, Syed was seen bleeding profusely after being attacked by the robbers.

In the video, Syed stated that three to four people attacked him while he was about to reach home and also snatched his phone.

Concerned over the incident, the victim’s wife, Syeda Ruquliya Fatima Rizvi, wrote to Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure that he gets proper medical aid.

Meanwhile, the Indian consulate in Chicago has contacted local authorities to investigate the case.