Indian Railways conducts trial run on world’s highest arch bridge in Jammu’s Chenab

Guwahati, June 21: The Indian Railways on Thursday successfully completed a trial run of an eight-coach mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train on the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. This bridge, noted for being the world's highest arch rail bridge, now paves the way for initiating rail services between Reasi and Baramulla in Kashmir.

The Railway Ministry said in a statement, "After an extensive inspection of the newly constructed Chenab Bridge by senior officers from Railway Board, Northern Railway and Konkan Railway, a trial run was conducted on a 46-km-long electrified line section between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi at a speed of 40 kmph."

The ministry said the journey started at 12:35 pm from Sangaldan and reached Reasi at 2:05 pm. The train passed through all nine tunnels which have a combined length of 40.787 km, with the longest tunnel, T-44, being 11.13 km.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a glimpse of this journey on X: