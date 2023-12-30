Indian Navy unveils new design for admirals' epaulettes

New Delhi, Dec 30: Indian Navy unveiled a new design for Admirals' epaulettes on Friday, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With the feeling of taking pride in one's heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Indian Navy is now going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions.

The unveiling of the epaulettes, a shoulder piece worn to show the rank of an officer, came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement on it earlier this month.

In his address at the Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on December 4, Modi expressed happiness that the epaulettes donned by the Naval officers will now highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"As we usher in the new year #2024, Indian Navy proudly unveils the new design of Admirals' Epaulettes," the Navy said on X.

"Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Navy Day 2023 at Sindhudurg -- the new design is drawn from the Naval Ensign and inspired by Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and is a true reflection of our rich maritime heritage," it added.

The royal seal of the Maratha ruler has been brought in the new epaulettes which has been replaced in place of the 'Nelson Ring' of the British Raj.

"The new design is octagonal. It symbolises the eight directions, which reflects the all-round long-term vision of the Army. It has a sword which shows the Navy's objective of winning wars through dominance and overcoming every challenge. There is also a telescope which symbolises vision, foresight and keeping an eye on the weather in the changing world."

The 'Sailors Rank' of British rule has been reviewed due to which more than 65,000 sailors will now get a new rank.

Earlier, there was a Red Cross symbol on the Naval flag. This was the St. George's Cross, which was part of the British flag -- the Union Jack. St. George's Cross was a symbol of a Christian saint and warrior.

Earlier new changes in the uniform of Indian Army officers were approved. Under this approval, a uniform was implemented for all officers of the ranks of Brigadier and above Brigadier in the Army from August 1. Till date, different military officers wear different uniforms reflecting their respective regiments.

As of now, officers of the Parachute Regiment wear maroon coloured berets, while officers of infantry, Armoured Corps, combat support arms and services wear green, black and blue berets. This new change ended the practice of the Army wearing different uniforms and equipment denoting different regiments and services and weapons.

Now the caps, shoulder badges, georgette patches worn on the collars of uniforms, belts and shoes of military officers are the same.

This important change in the army uniform means that after reaching the rank of Brigadier, para officers will not wear the maroon coloured cap nor will the armoured officers wear their distinctive belt. However, there is still no change in the uniform worn by officers of Colonel rank and below.

According to military officials, the headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belts and footwear of officers of flag rank i.e. Brigadier and above have become standardised and uniform.

It is noteworthy that in the same year, a meeting of army commanders was held to take important decisions. Meanwhile, this decision was taken after deliberations and extensive discussions with all the stakeholders.

It has been argued in the decision that this uniform for officers of the rank of Brigadier and above in the Indian Army will ensure a common identity for all senior rank officers, reflecting the ethos of the Army. It is noteworthy that various types of uniforms and decorations have specific associations with the respective arms, regiments and services in the Indian Army.