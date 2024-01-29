Indian Navy rescues Iranian vessel hijacked off Somalia coast

Guwahati, Jan 29:The Indian Navy on Monday deployed its warship INS Sumitra to safely rescue the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Iman from Somali pirates.

According to reports, around 17 crew members were on board during the incident.

The incident took place along the east coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.

Upon receiving information, the Indian Navy deployed the warship INS Sumitra, intercepted the vessel and acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates, following which they were able to successfully rescue all 17 crew members along with the boat.





Swift response by #IndianNavy's Mission Deployed warship ensures safe release of hijacked vessel & crew.#INSSumitra, on #AntiPiracy ops along East coast of #Somalia & #GulfofAden, responded to a distress message regarding hijacking of an Iranian flagged Fishing Vessel (FV)… pic.twitter.com/AQTkcTJvQo — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 29, 2024



