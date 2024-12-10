Indian Foreign Secretary visit B’desh; discusses attacks on minorities

Dhaka, Dec. 10: India raised its concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, stating "regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties" as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met his counterpart in Dhaka on Monday.

Misri, is the first high-level Indian official to visit Bangladesh after August 5 when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following massive protests against her government. The Foreign Secretary expressed New Delhi's desire for a "positive, constructive and mutually beneficial" relationship with Dhaka.

"Today's discussions have allowed both of us to take stock of our relations. I appreciate the opportunity to have a frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors," Misri told reporters after meeting the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin.

"I emphasized that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh," Misri said.

The Indian Foreign Secretary stated that the two senior diplomats discussed "certain recent developments and issues."

"I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties," Misri told reporters.

He said India expected an overall constructive approach on all these issues by the Bangladesh authorities and looked forward to moving the relationship forward in a positive and constructive direction.

Misri said he underlined India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh.

He also called on Interim Government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain.

A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi stated that during the meetings between Misri and his Bangladesh counterpart, the Indian Foreign Secretary highlighted India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

"He reiterated India's willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, based on mutual trust and respect and mutual sensitivity to each other's concerns and interests," it said.

Misri further emphasized that people are the main stakeholders in India-Bangladesh relations, and noted that India's development cooperation and multifaceted engagements with Bangladesh, including in the areas of connectivity, trade, power, energy and capacity building, are all geared towards the benefit of the people of Bangladesh.

"We have always seen in the past, and we continue to see in the future this relationship as a people-centric and people-oriented relationship; one that has the benefits of all the people as its central moti- vational force," the Indian Foreign Secretary said.

- With inputs from news agencies