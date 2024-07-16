Indian embassy in Kuwait comes to rescue of distressed Andhra man

Amaravati, July 15: The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has come to the rescue of a distressed man from Andhra Pradesh who was stranded there after he was allegedly cheated by an agent, state Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh said on Monday. In a post on X, Lokesh said that the man named Siva is safely lodged at the Indian embassy and will be brought back to Andhra Pradesh soon.

The minister posted a video of Siva, in which he thanked the embassy officials for contacting him and bringing him to the embassy. The man from Chamarthi village in Annamayya district said the embassy officials were taking good care of him.

Siva’s plight had come to light after a social media post. A daily wage worker, he had borrowed money from someone to go to Kuwait in the hope of getting a job. There, he was given the job of taking care of cattle in some deserted area. He faced severe hardships as there was no one with him and he was also not even getting food. When Siva contacted the agent who had sent him to Kuwait, he was told that he would have to continue the same job.



Siva had said in the video that if no help reaches him, he will have no choice but to end his life. The emotional appeal was tagged to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister and other leaders of Andhra Pradesh. He had requested them to intervene and facilitate his safe return to India.



Responding to the distress call, Lokesh had assured immediate action. He posted that the harassed victim in the video was identified. Lokesh, who is also the TDP General Secretary, had revealed that the party's NRI team reached out to his family and that the state government would work with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring Siva back to Andhra Pradesh safely.