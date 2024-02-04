Indian Embassy employee accused of working with Pakistan's ISI held

Guwahati, Feb 4: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) has apprehended an employee who was working in the Embassy of India, Moscow, on allegations of cooperating with Pakistan's ISI.

According to reports, the employee identified as Satyendra Siwal worked as an MTS (Multi-Tasking, Staff) at the Ministry of External Affairs and he was arrested at Meerut.

The operation took place after ATS received intelligence from confidential sources suggesting that ISI handlers were luring employees of the Ministry of External Affairs by offering financial aid in exchange for confidential information related to the Indian Army.



Siwal was arrested under Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

