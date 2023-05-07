Indian ‘dabbawalas’ gifts ‘puner pagdi’ to King Charles III

Guwahati: Decades after last crowning procession that took place in 1953, Charles Phillip was crowned as the King of the United Kingdom on Saturday in a grand ceremony.

A number of Indians have been invited to witness the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

The diverse group includes charity champions, dabbawalas, religious leaders, celebrities, and community figures. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife also graced the historic occasion.

Mumbai’s Dabbawalas, known worldwide for their lunchbox delivery and return system, have also attended the coronation ceremony.

The Dabbawalas gifted traditional saffron-hued ‘Puneri Pagdi’ and a pure white ‘Uparne’ (stole or shawl) for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The 'Puneri Pagadi' headgear is a symbol of pride and honor introduced in the 19th century in the city of Pune in Maharashtra, while the 'Uparne' is a traditional stole worn by men during ceremonial occasions.

The dabbawalas, famous for their lunchbox delivery and return system, have a long-standing relationship with the British royal family.

Earlier, Prince Charles had met the dabbawalas during his visit to India in 2003 and praised their accuracy, punctuality, and work culture. Forbes magazine even gave them a 'Six Sigma efficiency rating in 1998.

Meanwhile, bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is to perform a spoken word at the historical coronation ceremony of King Charles III on 7 May. Sonam Kapoor will join a host of other noted celebrities from around the world. The exact details of her performance are not revealed yet and but sources claim that it is expected to be something around the British Royal Family.