Guwahati, June 30: As Team India secured victory in the T20 World Cup, the nation celebrated enthusiastically last evening.

Streets were filled with fans waving the national flag, and social media was abuzz with messages of congratulations and images of the jubilant scenes.

India triumphed over South Africa by seven runs in the final match held at Kensington Oval, Barbados, marking their first ICC title in 11 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu praised the team and lauded their resilient spirit.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police also congratulated Team India's stunning win, but with a twist.."Breaking News: Indian bowlers found guilty of breaking South African hearts. Sentence: Lifelong love from a billion fans, "the UP police posted on X.



