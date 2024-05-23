Indian Army’s Mumbai COD seeks to stop Godrej’s 'illegal' luxury realty project

Mumbai, May 23: The Indian Army’s Central Ordnance Depot (COD) in Mumbai's Kandivali has objected to a deluxe private housing project coming up in its vicinity, initiated by the realty major Godrej Properties Ltd., called ‘Godrej Reserve’. Taking a grim view, the COD authorities have shot off a missive to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately issue a ‘Stop Work Notice’ to GPL for its upcoming luxury building project on Akurli Road, barely a from the Kandivali East railway station in north west Mumbai suburb.

In a letter the BMC dated May 15 accessed and the COD top brass has pointed out that the GPL’s Godrej Reserve project plot is located at a distance of around 250 metres or within the restricted 500 metres zone from the boundary wall of the sensitive military establishment. The COD letter to the BMC Executive Engineer, (Building Proposals), has said that as per the Centre’s rules of May 2011, all construction activities are banned within a 100 metre radius of a defence establishment perimeter wall.

Moreover, construction of buildings up to a maximum of ground plus three floors is permitted only within 100-500 metres distance after obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Defence Department. Resultantly, any construction activity within 500 metres radius from the perimeter wall of army establishment without obtaining NOC from the Defence Department is contrary to the existing rule as envisaged in the above guidelines. Hence the construction by the private builder (GPL) is an unambiguous violation of government orders/guidelines and is therefore illegal, the COD asserted.

The COD called upon the BMC to forthwith serve a Stop Work Notice, to the concerned builder (GPL), in order to avoid any legal complications at a later stage. It has also asked the BMC to provide all details and documents of the project like the Commencement Certificate, IOD, copy of the approved development plan, etc., for the COD’s records.

Defence sources in Mumbai said that all such notices for NOC issues pertaining to defence establishments are dealt with as per the Centre’s clear guidelines of last year. When contacted, a BMC official declined to comment on the sensitive matter involving a defence department and a prominent private realtor. A Godrej official said that so far they have not received any notice from the BMC or any other department and would comment after they get any communication.

Last month, the GPL launched its prestigious project proposing at least three towers of around 52 floors each, with car parks, eco friendly initiatives and other amenities in salubrious green surroundings, adjacent to the Western Express Highway.

Termed its most successful launch ever in Mumbai within 15 months of acquiring the lands in terms of the value and volumes of sales achieved, the GPL said it had sold more than 800 flats worth around Rs 2,700 crore, with a total area of around 1.5 million sq. feet, in the Godrej Reserve project. Offering 3 BHK and 4 BHK luxury flats starting from a minimum of Rs 2.35 crore per (small) flat, the project on around 18 acres of land, is slated for completion by mid-2030.