Indian Air Force to showcase aerial display at Statue of Unity on Ekta Diwas

Ahmedabad, Oct 30: In a tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will stage an air display over the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya on October 31, marking Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and commemorating the leader's 150th birth anniversary.

The highlight of the event will be a stunning aerial performance by the IAF's famed nine-aircraft Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), known for their precision, discipline, and dazzling formations. The team will paint the skies in the vibrant hues of the Indian Tricolour, symbolising national pride and unity.

Adding to the spectacle, IAF helicopters will conduct a ceremonial flower petal drop over the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, as a mark of respect to the leader who united India's princely states and laid the foundation of a strong, integrated nation.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, instituted by the Union government, reaffirms the nation's commitment to unity, integrity, and security. The celebrations at Kevadiya carry special significance, being held on the serene banks of the Narmada River, where the monumental statue stands as an enduring reminder of Sardar Patel’s legacy.

The grand event is expected to attract large crowds of visitors and citizens, who will witness the synchronised precision of the Suryakiran formation and the symbolic floral salute from the skies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Gujarat on Thursday, marking the occasion with the inauguration and foundation stone laying for infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore in Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya.

Among the projects to be inaugurated are the Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla, Vaman Vriksha Vatika, an E-Bus Charging Depot, and 25 new Electric Buses aimed at promoting eco-friendly transport in the region. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several upcoming projects, including the Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India, a Sports Complex, Jetty Development near Shoolpaneshwar Ghat, and Travelators at the Statue of Unity, designed to enhance tourist convenience and experience.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, paying floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

He will also administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and review the Ekta Diwas Parade, which this year will feature a special BSF marching contingent accompanied by Indian breed dogs, including Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds.

