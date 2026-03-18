India works to bring stranded LPG vessels amid Hormuz disruptions

Guwahati, March 18: The Government of India is talking to all concerned, including Iran, to bring in more vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, as all countries involved in the war in West Asia will have to be taken into confidence on the issue.

Sources in the Government of India told The Assam Tribune that talking only with Iran would not solve the issue, as some other country involved in the war could fire a missile, which would jeopardise all efforts to bring in vessels.

Sources said one vessel carrying LPG landed in India yesterday, and another would be docked later today.

Several other vessels carrying LPG are locked in that area, and once clearance is received from all the countries at war, the vessels will be brought in through the Strait of Hormuz. If those vessels can be brought in, the LPG shortage would be eased to a great extent.

Sources revealed that there is no shortage of other petroleum products, and the problem is with the LPG. There should not be any shortage in domestic supply.

The only issue is that people are resorting to panic booking, which has created some shortage. The commercial cylinders have been regulated to meet the domestic requirement.

However, if the vessels locked up manage to come through the Strait, the problem would be eased out.

“India has a long-term agreement with the Gulf countries for the procurement of LPG. Moreover, LPG is not something which is available in the open market so that government can buy from other countries. There have to be long-term agreements to procure LPG and after the Strait of Hormuz is almost closed, it created shortage. But people can use electric equipment for cooking,” sources added. People can also use kerosene, as there is no shortage.

Moreover, all the refineries of the country have been directed to ramp up production of LPG, and the situation should ease out soon.

India also imports a substantial amount of fertilisers from Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Oman, and after the war broke out, India has not been able to bring in fertilisers through the Strait of Hormuz.

But sources asserted that India has enough stock of fertiliser to last at least six months. Sources said that the farmers would not face any shortage of fertiliser for the monsoon season when they go for new crops.