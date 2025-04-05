India won’t allow bullying in Indian Ocean: Defence Minister

Guwahati, April 5: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Saturday, said the Indian Navy will not allow any country to suppress or bully other nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), regardless of their economic or military might. His remarks came while flagging off INS Sunayna as part of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR mission at the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka.

Singh underlined that India’s presence in the IOR is not driven by dominance, but by a "commitment to shared security, sovereignty, and regional cooperation".

“We ensure that the interests of all nations are protected without compromising their sovereignty,” he said, reinforcing India’s stance for a rules-based maritime order that supports peace, stability, and mutual growth.

IOS SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) is a flagship initiative that embodies India’s vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions (MAHASAGAR). It brings together naval personnel from nine friendly nations, including Maldives, Mauritius, Kenya, and Sri Lanka, for joint training and maritime collaboration onboard INS Sunayna.

Adding philosophical depth to the mission’s spirit, Singh’s message closely resonates with a powerful reflection by Muhammad Yunus, who said, “We are not owners, but guardians of the Indian Ocean.” Yunus highlighted the ocean’s role in connecting diverse cultures, economies, and ecosystems, stressing the need for collective stewardship rather than domination.

Commending the Indian Navy’s proactive role in anti-piracy operations and safeguarding global maritime routes, Singh noted that India is committed to transforming the IOR into a symbol of brotherhood and shared interest.

“Equipped with cutting-edge ships and a highly motivated force, the Navy is leading efforts with friendly nations to ensure the region remains peaceful and secure,” he said.

The mission’s launch also coincided with National Maritime Day and the 10th anniversary of SAGAR, echoing the historic voyage of SS Loyalty, India’s first merchant ship which sailed from Mumbai to London on April 4, 1919.

Further strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure, Singh inaugurated Project Seabird facilities worth over Rs 2,000 crore at the Karwar base. The upgrades include berthing and repair facilities for ships and submarines, modern armament wharfs, marine utility complexes, and residential zones for personnel, all reinforcing India’s long-term strategic interests in the Indian Ocean.