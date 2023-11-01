India witnesses huge rise in road accidents, speeding major factor

Guwahati, Nov 1: India witnessed a 12% rise in road accidents in 2022, as indicated by the latest government report, where speeding has been termed one of the prime causes of accidents and fatalities across the nation.

According to the report released by the transport ministry, there were around 4,61,312 road accidents, compared to 2021 where 4, 12,432 accidents were reported, marking an 11.9% increase.

Furthermore, during the same period, 1,68,491 people lost their lives and 4,43,366 sustained injuries in road accidents, reflecting a 9.4% rise in fatalities and 15.3% rise in injuries in comparison to the previous year.

Apart from speeding, which led to over 3.3 lakh road mishaps in 2022, the report also attributed accidents to reckless driving, drunk driving and violations of traffic rules.

