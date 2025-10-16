India will take ruthless action against all fugitives abroad: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, underscored the need for a ruthless and coordinated crackdown on fugitives evading Indian law from foreign lands, stressing that no offender, whether an economic fugitive, cybercriminal or terrorist, should escape the reach of law.

Addressing a national conference on “Extradition of Fugitives – Challenges and Strategies” organised by CBI in New Delhi, Shah said the government’s approach towards such offenders must be one of zero tolerance.

He asserted that a strong mechanism should be built to ensure that all fugitives are brought under the ambit of the Indian justice system.

“Whether they are economic offenders, cyber criminals, those involved in terrorist activities or part of organised crime networks, a ruthless approach must be adopted against every fugitive to ensure they are brought before the Indian justice system. The time has come for this,” Shah said.

The Home Minister added that the Narendra Modi government has implemented foolproof measures to strengthen the rule of law and ensure no criminal finds a safe haven outside India.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a strong India is moving forward to ensure not only the security of its borders but also the strengthening of the rule of law,” he said.

Emphasising the need for global cooperation in justice delivery, Shah called on all states to set up at least one international-standard prison cell to address the concerns raised by fugitives in foreign courts regarding poor jail conditions in India.

“No matter how swift the tactics of crime and criminals, the reach of justice must be even swifter,” he remarked, highlighting the urgency for improved legal and administrative mechanisms.

Meanwhile, CBI Director Praveen Sood, in his inaugural address, highlighted the agency’s recent progress in expediting extradition requests.

He revealed that the processing time for Interpol Red Notice requests has been drastically reduced—from an average of 14 months to just three months.

“Currently, only eight proposals for issuing Interpol notices are pending, with the oldest being just a month old,” Sood said, emphasising the efficiency gains in coordination with international law enforcement agencies.

The conference brought together senior officials, legal experts, and law enforcement agencies to deliberate on challenges and strategies related to extradition, signaling a renewed push by the government to bring fugitives to justice and reinforce India’s global credibility in law enforcement.

