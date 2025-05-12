India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail: PM Modi after Operation Sindoor

Guwahati, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first address to the nation following the success of Operation Sindoor on Monday, said that India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail. “It will decisively target those hubs that thrive under the shadow of such threats," he said.

Describing Operation Sindoor as more than just a military action, Modi called it "a pledge of justice" aimed at dismantling global terrorist networks.

“Operation Sindoor targeted their terrorist hubs, their training grounds in Pakistan. The operation successfully destroyed key terrorist training centres in Bahawalpur and Mudrike, known to be breeding grounds for terror attacks worldwide, including the 9/11 attacks and the 2005 London tube bombings, as well as numerous attacks on Indian soil,” he said.

He assured that India’s strike killed more than 100 terrorists who had been “operating freely” in Pakistan for years, delivering a powerful message to Pakistan. “These terrorists have roamed in Pakistan for decades, but India ended that threat in one swift action,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister condemned Pakistan’s reaction to India’s strike, which saw the country launching attacks on Indian school, colleges, temples, gurudwaras, military centres, and civilian homes, exposing their true intentions. "Instead of backing India's efforts, they attacked us. The world saw how Pakistan’s missiles and drones failed to penetrate India’s air defence systems," Modi said.

In retaliation, India launched precision strikes on critical Pakistani military airbases, crippling their capabilities. “In just three days, Pakistan suffered more damage than they ever imagined. They were left reeling. Looking for ways to reduce tension, they reached out to international community,” Modi added.

He informed that Pakistan military officials reached out to India’s Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO), “pleading for an end to the conflict”. Modi revealed that Pakistan promised to cease military action and halt terrorist activities. However, India remains vigilant. "While the immediate threat has been paused, we are constantly monitoring their movements," he said, reassuring the nation that the Indian Armed Forces, Navy, Air Force, and Border Security Force are on high alert.

With Operation Sindoor setting a new precedent, Modi affirmed that India’s policy of surgical and air strikes would continue as the “new normal”. “Any terrorist activity on Indian soil will be met with strikes on our terms,” he stated firmly.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the undeniable evidence of state-sponsored terrorism, pointing to the involvement of the Pakistan Army in the funeral of terrorists. "Pakistan’s military is complicit in this. Terrorism and diplomacy cannot go hand in hand," Modi said. "."

In a call to the international community, Modi underscored that India’s dialogue with Pakistan would be centred on two key issues - terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Concluding with a reference to India’s spiritual heritage on Buddha Purima, Modi invoked Lord Buddha’s teachings, stating, "Buddha showed us the path to peace, and that path requires strength. India must remain strong, and when required, we will wield that strength. This is what India has done in the past few days," he said.

The Prime Minister ended his address by saluting the Indian armed forces for their exceptional role in defending the nation’s sovereignty and security, reinforcing India's commitment to combat terrorism with unwavering resolve.