India will be free from naxalism in the next three years: Amit Shah

Guwahati, Jan 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking at the 60th Raising Day of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) in Assam's Tezpur on Saturday, exuded confidence that India will be free from naxalism in the next three years.

While speaking to the media, Shah stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will completely get rid of naxalism.

The Union Minister lauded the bravery of the SSB in fighting against naxalism and asserted that, along with the CRPF and the BSF, the SSB has equally contributed in bringing the naxal movement to an edge. “Apart from protecting the borders of friendly countries like Nepal and Bhutan, the SSB has actively fought against the naxalities in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar,” Saha was quoted as saying.

Shah further informed that the government has released a postal stamp to mark the occasion of the 60th Raising Day of SSB.