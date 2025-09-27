India urges Russia to release 27 Indian nationals recently recruited into army

New Delhi, Sept 27: India has called upon Russia to release 27 more Indian nationals who were recently recruited into the Russian military.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on September 26 said New Delhi has come to know that more Indians are working with the Russian military with new inputs coming from their families.

"As per our information, 27 Indian nationals are presently serving in the Russian army We are also in close touch with their family members in the matter, Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from the offers being made to serve in the Russian army as they are fraught with danger and risk to life," he added

Jaiswal said India has strongly taken up the matter with Russian authorities. "We have strongly raised this matter with Russian authorities in Moscow and with the Russian embassy in New Delhi, and asked for them to be freed as soon as possible," he said.

Earlier the MEA has highlighted that some of the recruited Indians are serving in support roles such as cooks and helpers, not just combat positions.

India has repeatedly cautioned its citizens about the risks of joining the Russian military and has maintained constant communication with the families of those involved.

The government has underscored that such recruitment poses serious dangers, and India continues to press Russian authorities to release all Indian nationals serving in any capacity within the Russian armed forces.

PTI