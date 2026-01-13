India unveils logo, theme & website for BRICS 2026 under its chairship

New Delhi, Jan 13: India has launched the website, theme, and logo for BRICS 2026, scheduled to take place under India's chairship.

Speaking at the launch, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is approaching its BRICS chairship with humanity and a people-centric approach, which will seek to bring together the collective potential of member countries for greater global welfare.

"India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit," an official statement noted.

External Affairs Minister mentioned that the theme demonstrates the importance of strengthening capacities, promoting innovation, and ensuring sustainable development for the greater good of all.

The website aims to provide a platform to receive updates regarding BRICS initiatives and events that will be held under India's Presidency, while the BRICS logo ends tradition with modernity.

"Complementing this visual identity are the three core pillars of BRICS—Political; Security cooperation, Economic; Financial partnership, and People-to-People exchanges—all subtly represented through the logo’s message of inclusivity, dialogue, and shared growth. Together, the design reflects the broader BRICS vision of cooperation, sustainable development, and global harmony," the statement continued.

Extending Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Magh Bihu and Pongal greetings, the EAM expressed, "Just as these festivals symbolise hope, renewal, and goodwill, India's BRICS chairship will seek to bring together the collective potential of BRICS countries for greater global welfare. When India prepares to assume the BRICS chairship in 2026, we do so at an important moment in the grouping's journey."

In 2026, he said that BRICS will complete 20 years since its inception, during which it has steadily evolved into a "significant platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing economies".

"The current global environment presents complex and interconnected challenges, geopolitical uncertainties, complicated economic landscapes, climate-related risks, technological changes, and persistent development gaps continuing to affect countries across regions," he added.

Highlighting India's approach for its BRICS chairship, EAM Jaishankar said, "In this context, BRICS remains an important forum that encourages dialogue and cooperation and practical responses taking into account national priorities at different stages of development. India approaches its chairship with a humanity-first and a people-centric approach inspired by the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

BRIC was formalised at the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in 2006.

