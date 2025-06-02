India to raise EU tea barriers in Brussels talks amid Assam export concerns

Guwahati, Jun 2: Indian Embassy officials to the European Union in Brussels will meet senior EU officials in early June to discuss the recently imposed trade barriers that may affect around 40 million kgs of tea exported to Europe and the UK, mainly from Assam.

Official sources said the Indian Embassy has asked TRA Tocklai and Tea Board for inputs such as India’s preparedness in adopting alternatives to EU-restricted substances, availability of domestic transition plans, and scientific data supporting extension requests. They have also inquired about the potential impact of new EU regulations on insecticide restrictions on Indian tea exports.

Following a decision by the Parliament of the European Union, the EU Commission has brought in regulations for Thiamethoxam and Clothianidin by which the MRL (Maximum Residue Level) of these chemicals will be reduced to the default level of 0 .05 ppm from March 7, 2026. The EU Commission has also brought in another regulation by which the MRL for Thiacloprid will be reduced to the default level of 0.05 ppm from May 2025. Although the EU’s regulatory agency European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has allowed a higher MRL for some compounds, the EU Commission intends to go ahead with the notification due to concerns about honeybee pollination.

These compounds are approved in all countries including India and it is used by the tea industry for control of pest infestation in the tea plantations. There is currently no widely accepted alternative to replace these compounds. Tocklai Tea Research Institute of TRA (TRA Tocklai) have tried and found a few alternatives but these chemicals - chlorfenapyr and tolfenpyrad - are not allowed to be used in tea in India by the Central Insecticide Board under the Agriculture Ministry.

The Tea Board of India, TRA Tocklai, the Department of Commerce and the Indian Embassy in the EU have raised the issue with the DG Sanco and DG Trade of the EU for allowing some time for the existing chemicals to be phased out till the alternatives are allowed to be used in India.

India exports around 40 million kg of tea to the EU and UK, mainly from Assam. Tea importers from the EU and the UK have also expressed concern about buying Indian teas as they store teas for 12-24 months and if the notification takes effect from its due date, the teas bought by them may face EU MRL compliance issues.

The Secretary of TRA Tocklai Joydeep Phukan had recently flagged the issue at the Advantage Assam Summit where the EU Ambassador was present.

Since good Assam orthodox teas are exported to the EU and UK, the new EU regulation may cause major hindrance to exports and reputed tea importers like Thiele & Co have sought the intervention of the Assam Chief Minister in saving reduction of tea exports from Assam.

“The uncertainty surrounding this matter is already likely to impact exports from Assam as early as this year. We are deeply concerned that Assam could lose one of its most vital export markets, resulting in significant losses in foreign currency revenue. The reputation of Assam tea may suffer, and buyers could turn to alternative origins. If this shift occurs, regaining lost market share - as we learned from the CTC export ban years ago - will be extremely difficult,” the company said in a letter to the Chief Minister.