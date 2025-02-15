India to raise border security, insurgent action issues in BSF-BGB talks

Guwahati, Feb 15: India will raise issues like construction of single-row fence along the Bangladesh border as well as action against Indian insurgent groups in the neighbouring country during the forthcoming Director General level talks between the BSF and the BGB.

The 55th DG-level Border Coordination Conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is scheduled to take place from February 17 to 20 in New Delhi.

Disclosing this to The Assam Tribune, a BSF spokes-person said that discussions will be held on prevention against attack and assault on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants and nationals.

"Discussion will also take place on how to prevent transborder crimes, construction of single-row fence, action against Indian insurgent groups in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan, confidence building measures and other issues," the spokesperson said.

The BSF delegation will be led by Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, while the BGB delegation will be headed by Director General Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of the BGB's opposition to construct a single-row fence along the border in Malda district of West Bengal and attacks on BSF personnel by cow smugglers from Bangladesh.