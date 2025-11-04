India to invest Rs 65,400 cr in homegrown fighter jet engines by 2035

New Delhi, Nov 4: India is set to give its aerospace ambitions a major boost with an investment of about ₹65,400 crores ($7.44 billion) to develop and produce fighter jet engines by 2035. The initiative aims to make India self-reliant in one of the most critical areas of defense aircraft propulsion, according to the Times of Oman.

The project represents a strong step toward reducing dependence on imports and producing engines capable of powering the next generation of Indian fighter jets. From the advanced Tejas Mk2 to the stealthy AMCA, as well as upgraded fighters and unmanned aircraft, India plans to build around 1,100 engines over the next decade.

S. V. Ramana Murthy, Director of the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), is leading the mission to develop homegrown engines capable of competing globally. He emphasized building a strong ecosystem encompassing government research, private industry, and international collaborations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing for this transformation, aiming to expand its fleet to 42 squadrons by 2035, with around 450 new fighter jets, many of which could soon be powered by domestically produced engines. This effort is expected to strengthen India’s defense capabilities and confidence in technological self-reliance.

A key project in this roadmap is the Tejas Mk2, building on the success of the existing Tejas aircraft. Talks with US-based General Electric for its F414 engine, including a technology transfer agreement, are expected to support the domestic production of world-class engines.

India’s indigenous Kaveri engine programme, which had faced delays, is being revived with renewed focus. Its upgraded versions could soon power unmanned combat aircraft, a critical component of the country’s future defense strategy.

International collaborations are central to this mission. Engine makers like France’s Safran, Britain’s Rolls-Royce, and US-based GE are in discussions to co-develop a fifth-generation engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with the first prototype expected by 2028.

For the first time, India is inviting private companies to participate in fighter jet development, opening new opportunities for innovation and growth in the aerospace sector. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will work alongside private and global players to share workloads and boost production.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision, the government is encouraging global defense manufacturers to set up production facilities in India. The move signals a shift from being a buyer of defense technology to becoming a builder and partner in advanced manufacturing.

Experts say this ambitious engine development program will not only strengthen India’s defense readiness but also stimulate economic growth by creating jobs, promoting exports, and positioning India as a global aerospace player.

