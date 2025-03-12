India to host elite security conclave on March 16; US, UK, Canada intelligence chiefs to attend

New Delhi, March 12: Top global intelligence czars are set to meet in India in the weekend to attend a security conclave, said sources related to the matter on Tuesday.

Notably, the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Canadian spy chief Daniel Rogers, and Britain's MI6 boss Richard Moore will be among the attendees in the conclave.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to chair the India-hosted conclave on March 16 which is expected to deliberate on ways to enhance intelligence-sharing to combat terrorism and various transnational crimes.

Intelligence chiefs of Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and several other friendly countries of India are also expected to join the deliberations to be held in New Delhi.

Gabbard is visiting India as part of a multi-nation tour of Japan, Thailand and France.

It will be the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration.

Besides attending the intelligence chiefs' conclave, Gabbard is likely to address the Raisina Dialogue and hold a one-on-one meeting with NSA Doval.

It is learnt that the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) will arrive in India on March 15 after concluding her trip to Thailand. Last month, Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington DC.

The conclave of the security and intelligence chiefs is expected to bring together heads and deputy heads of the intelligence and security organisations of around 20 nations.

In their deliberations, the intelligence chiefs are also expected to focus on various global challenges including implications of the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East.

