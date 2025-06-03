India to build first indigenous Polar Research Vessel in tie-up with Norway

Guwahati, June 3: In a major boost to India’s maritime research and shipbuilding capabilities, the country is set to build its first-ever indigenously constructed Polar Research Vessel (PRV).

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, currently on a five-day official visit to Norway and Denmark, witnessed the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday between Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and Norwegian maritime technology firm Kongsberg for the project.

“We are building not just a vessel, but a legacy of innovation and exploration,” he said, speaking on the occasion.

The vessel will be built at GRSE’s shipyard in Kolkata and designed to meet the requirements of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCOPR).

Equipped with cutting-edge scientific instrumentation, the PRV is expected to enable deep-sea exploration, marine ecosystem studies, and climate research in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

The project marks a new chapter for India's scientific expedition capabilities and adds momentum to the nation's ambition of becoming a maritime research leader.

Earlier in the day, Sonowal participated in a high-level ministerial meeting at the Nor-Shipping 2025 event, themed “The Role of Shipping in Shaping the Future”, alongside counterparts from Brazil, Japan, Norway, the US, and China.

Reaffirming India’s strategic maritime vision, he underscored the evolution from SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) to MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Region).

“The goal is clear—economic prosperity, regional security, and sustainable development through robust ocean-based trade,” he said, highlighting initiatives like Sagarmala 2.0 which focuses on infrastructure development, green shipping, and ship repair and recycling.

In a separate engagement, Sonowal also hosted a roundtable with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA), inviting increased investment into India’s fast-growing maritime ecosystem.

“India and Norway share a strong alignment of values—sustainability, innovation, and cooperation. We are ready for deeper partnerships,” said Sonowal.

India’s shipyards currently hold 11% of NSA’s order book, a figure Sonowal hopes to increase.

He also spotlighted India’s robust maritime workforce—ranked second among NSA’s global fleet—and called for broader recruitment collaborations.

Key investment opportunities were outlined under the $2.9 billion Maritime Development Fund, including green ports, digital platforms like ONOP and MAITRI, and incentives in shipbuilding, logistics, and ship recycling.

Sonowal’s five-day official visit to Norway and Denmark is focused on strengthening India's maritime relationships with key global players and furthering bilateral cooperation in green shipping, research, and shipbuilding.