India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile in Odisha

New Delhi/Balasore, Aug 21: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, showcasing its strategic military capabilities. The missile has a range of up to 5,000 kilometers.

The Agni 5 missile can bring almost the entire Asia including the northernmost part of China as well as some regions in Europe under its striking range.

The test-firing of the strategic asset came around three-and-a-half months after the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

“Intermediate range ballistic missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20,” the Defence Ministry said in a brief statement.

“The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command,” it said.

India test-fired the Agni-5 missile in March last year as well.

The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km, and they have already been deployed.

Last month, India successfully test-fired nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I.

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kms and it is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kgs. It can carry both conventional as well as nuclear warheads.





– PTI