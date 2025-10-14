India stands firm on international rules-based order: Rajnath at UNTCC Conclave

New Delhi, Oct 14: Some nations are "openly violating" the international rules, while many others are wanting to create their own norms and dominate the next century, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

India, while advocating for the reform of "outdated" international structures, is standing "strong" in upholding the international rules-based order, he said.

The Defence Minister, addressing the 2025 UN Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs’ Conclave, however, did not name the countries violating global norms or seeking to create their own.

Singh also strongly pitched for reform of the United Nations and other major multilateral institutions.

"We cannot fight today's challenges with outdated multilateral structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence. For today's inter-connected world, we need a reformed multilateralism," he said.

The defence minister also referred to India's contribution to UN peacekeeping missions.

"Our contribution has not been without sacrifice. More than 180 Indian peacekeepers have laid down their lives under the UN flag. Their courage and selflessness are inscribed in the collective conscience of humankind," he said.

Singh said nearly 2,90,000 Indian personnel have served in more than 50 UN peacekeeping missions over the last several decades.

"From Congo and Korea to South Sudan and Lebanon, our soldiers, police and medical professionals have stood shoulder to shoulder with the international community to protect the vulnerable and rebuild societies," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a conference of military chiefs of nations contributing troops for the UN's peacekeeping missions, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi underlined India's steadfast contributions to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations.

General Dwivedi said India's participation in peacekeeping reflects its civilisational ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam” (the world is one family) and “Vishwa Bandhu” (friend of world).

"Today, this conference builds on that same spirit, as we welcome the leadership of 32 troop-contributing nations, who together provide nearly two-thirds of all peacekeepers deployed worldwide. Truly, it is an assembly that reflects both pride and purpose," General Dwivedi said.

Highlighting India's extensive involvement, he noted, "India, as one of the largest contributors to peacekeeping, has sent approximately 300,000 men and women across 51 missions out of the total 71 peacekeeping missions of the United Nations. While our troops have served with unflinching resolve, we have also gained invaluable experience which we are always willing to share with everyone."

General Dwivedi said that peacekeeping in the modern era faces challenges of "unprecedented scale and complexity," with the global order standing "at an inflection point" marked by more than 56 active conflicts and the involvement of nearly 19 nations.

He cited the rise of disruptive technologies, the growing role of non-state actors, hybrid warfare, and disinformation as factors that have blurred traditional boundaries of conflict.

"A peacekeeper, apart from being a security provider, is a diplomat, a technology enthusiast, a nation builder in far-flung areas, and also may be the only media for the flow of information in conflict zones," he said.

He reaffirmed India's dedication to the UN's mission, stating, "India, for its part, remains committed to contributing to this collective effort.”

With inputs from Agencies