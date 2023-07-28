India slams China over issuance of stapled visas to players from Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, July 29: The Indian Wushu team’s trip to China for the World University Games was called off after China issued stapled visas instead of stamped ones to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

A 12-member team of Wushu players were to participate in World University Games which begin Friday in Chengdu but the trip was called off on Wednesday night as three players from Arunachal Pradesh in the group were given stapled visas, said reports.

The development comes after airport authorities in New Delhi stopped an eight-member contingent, comprising five athletes, a coach and two support staff, at the boarding gate minutes before departure Thursday midnight, according to coach Raghvendra Singh.

India’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday hit out at China over the issuance of stapled visas to the athletes from Arunachal Pradesh and decided to call off the Indian Wushu team's trip to China. Addressing a press conference, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called China's actions were ‘unacceptable’.

“It has come to our notice that stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing the country in an international sporting event in China,” Bagchi said. “This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions,” Bagchi was quoted as saying.

However, this is not the first time when the Chinese authorities has refused visas to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh or issued stapled visas. In the past as well there were instances of China issuing stapled visas to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh that drew sharp reactions from India.

Citing territorial dispute, China frequently denied stamped visas to people from Arunachal Pradesh.