India sets three Guinness World Records through ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’

New Delhi, Nov 1: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda on Saturday announced that India has achieved three Guinness World Records titles under the nationwide 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan,' marking a remarkable milestone in preventive and women-centric healthcare.

Taking to X, Nadda, who is also the BJP President, wrote: "A Record-Breaking Milestone for Women’s Health! India achieves three GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles under the nationwide #SwasthNariSashaktParivarAbhiyaan, reaffirming our commitment to preventive and women-centric healthcare."

"Held from 17th Sept to 2nd Oct 2025 in conjunction with Poshan Maah, the campaign focused on improving health & nutrition among women, adolescent girls, and children, ensuring early detection, essential healthcare access, and empowering families for a healthier Bharat. Over 19.7 lakh health camps were organised under this campaign with a footfall of more than 11 crore people across all districts," he added.

The Health Minister further said that this achievement marks a proud stride towards a Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar & Viksit Bharat.

"Inspired by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the spirit of Seva and Bharat First, this achievement marks a proud stride towards a Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar & Viksit Bharat," he said.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, a pioneering initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, seeks to strengthen healthcare services for women and children, focusing on access, quality, and awareness. Envisioned as a Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan, it brings together government bodies, private hospitals, and healthcare professionals, fostering an inclusive model of healthcare delivery that reaches every corner of the nation.

Aligned with India’s broader developmental goals, the campaign leverages platforms such as Anganwadis to expand its outreach and sustain maternal and child health programmes. It complements flagship initiatives like Mission Shakti, dedicated to women’s safety and empowerment, and Poshan 2.0, which combats malnutrition among women and children.

The Abhiyaan prioritised women’s health through comprehensive screening and tailored medical services. Health camps under the initiative offer examinations for dermatological issues, hypertension, anaemia, reproductive health problems, breast and cervical cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis (TB), and sickle cell disease (SCD). Specialised counselling sessions were also held in tribal regions to ensure equitable healthcare access.

These services, supported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aimed to address gaps identified in national health surveys, ensuring early detection and treatment to improve women’s health across urban and rural areas.

--IANS