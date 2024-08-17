India sends largest-ever contingent to Summer Paralympics 2024

Guwahati, August 17: India has sent its largest-ever contingent to the upcoming Summer Paralympics 2024, scheduled to take place in Paris from August 28 to September 8.

Following the close of the Summer Olympics 2024 in the French capital, where India secured six medals, the country gave a rousing send-off to its 84-member strong team for the Paralympics on Friday.

Of the 84 participants in the Paris-bound contingent, 32 are women. India will also compete in three new sports at the Paralympic Games, expanding the country's participation to 12 sports in total. The Paris Paralympics will feature 22 sports overall.

In the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics, which was India's most successful to date, the nation sent 54 participants and secured 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 gold medallist Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medallist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be India's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics, according to Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia.

Antil, a javelin thrower from Haryana, holds the world record for a 68.55-meter throw in the F64 category and Jadhav, a shot putter, who won a silver medal in the F34 category at the Asian Para Games, has won at the FAZZA World Cup.

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh L. Mandaviya stated that many of the participants have benefitted from the Khelo India initiative. He emphasised, “The government is committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to excel at the highest level.”

“As they prepare to represent India on the world’s biggest stage in Paris, they embody the spirit of resilience and determination that defines our nation,” PCI President Devendra Jhajharia told the assembled audience.

The PCI recently unveiled their anthem for the 2024 edition of the Games, titled Macha Dhoom.

The music for the anthem was composed by Vivek-Abhishek, with lyrics penned by Vivek Sharma, and vocals provided by Shatadru Kabir.