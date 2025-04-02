India send 440 tonnes of earthquake relief aid to Myanmar via INS Gharial

Guwahati, April 2: INS Gharial, loaded with nearly 440 tonnes of relief materials, departed from Visakhapatnam harbour on Tuesday, reinforcing India’s commitment to humanitarian assistance. Meanwhile, an Indian Army field hospital in Mandalay has become fully operational, offering much-needed medical care to the injured.

The powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, has resulted in over 2,000 deaths and left 3,900 people injured, prompting swift relief measures from India under ‘Operation Brahma’.

As part of this initiative, Indian Naval ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri, which set sail on Saturday, arrived in Yangon on March 31, delivering 40 tonnes of relief materials. Additionally, INS Karmuk and LCU 52, which departed from Sri Vijaya Puram on March 30, reached Yangon today with another 30 tonnes of aid.

The relief consignment includes food supplies such as rice, edible oil, and medical essentials. An Indian Navy spokesperson confirmed that INS Gharial has now joined the mission, further strengthening the aid operation.





Supplies aboard the INS Gharial





On Monday, India delivered an additional 50 tonnes of relief materials via INS Satpura and INS Savitri to assist the affected communities in Yangon. Earlier, on Saturday, India had dispatched five military aircraft carrying rescue teams, medical equipment, and supplies to Myanmar.

The Indian Army field hospital, established in Mandalay, is now fully functional, with a 200-bed capacity providing surgical, inpatient, and emergency care. The hospital was transported using two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force from Agra.

A government official confirmed that the medical unit had already treated 104 patients and successfully performed two life-saving surgeries.

This morning, U Myo Aung, Chief Minister of Mandalay, visited the facility to assess its capabilities. Officials reiterated that the field hospital remains fully equipped to provide critical medical support, reinforcing India’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid in the region.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar took to social media platform X to highlight the ongoing efforts. "Another 30 tonnes of HADR aid, including food, medical supplies, and tents, carried by INS Karmuk & LCU52, handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to Yangon CM U Soe Thein today. Indian Field Hospital in Mandalay, visited by CM U Myo Aung, is treating patients," the embassy stated.

With Operation Brahma in full force, India continues to provide crucial disaster relief and medical assistance to the people of Myanmar in their hour of need.