India reports two deaths due to H3N2 virus, 1 in Haryana & Karnataka

Guwahati, March 10: Two persons have died of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus in India. The first death was reported in Karnataka and the other in Haryana, said reports.

As per the Health Department of Karnataka, the first person who died due to the influenza has been identified as Hire Gowda, 82 years. Gowda was admitted to hospital on February 24 and he died on March 1. The sample, sent for test, confirmed he was infected by the virus on March 6. He was reportedly a diabetic and suffered from hypertension.

According to reports, around 90 cases of the H3N2 virus have been reported in the country. Eight cases of the H1N1 virus have also been detected.

The infection can be seen in children under 15 years of age, and in senior citizens over 65 years of age, according to the Health Department. Pregnant women are also more likely to get infected. He said that the spread of the infection can be tackled through measures such as cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed that Influenza Sub-type H3N2 has been causing this illness. Some of the common symptoms include cold, sore throat and fever.