India reports nearly 5,000 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi, Sep 24: With 4,912 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,63,337, while the active cases declined to 44,436, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,487 with 38 fatalities, which include 19 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 845 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in 24 hours, it said.