India reports 2,678 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) India has recorded a single-day rise of 2,678 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally of the infections to 4,46,23,997, while the count of active cases has increased to 26,583, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll due to the disease has gone up to 5,28,857 with 10 fatalities being recorded, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.13 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.07 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,40,68,557, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, as per the data.

According to the ministry, 219.21 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The seven new fatalities include three from Karnataka and one each from Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.